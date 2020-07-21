2409 Ivy Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Elegant spacious house in The Village at Ivy Creek subdivision! 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan! Foyer and formal dining room boasting with wainscoting and gorgeous hardwood floors! Large family room with fireplace is open to kitchen! Tons of windows allowing natural lighting, plus a bedroom on main floor! Kitchen has huge bar area, breakfast nook, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry! Upstairs is carpeted with 3 bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceilings and multiple windows!