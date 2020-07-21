All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

2409 Ivy Meadow Lane

2409 Ivy Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Ivy Meadow Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Elegant spacious house in The Village at Ivy Creek subdivision! 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan! Foyer and formal dining room boasting with wainscoting and gorgeous hardwood floors! Large family room with fireplace is open to kitchen! Tons of windows allowing natural lighting, plus a bedroom on main floor! Kitchen has huge bar area, breakfast nook, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry! Upstairs is carpeted with 3 bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceilings and multiple windows!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane have any available units?
2409 Ivy Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane have?
Some of 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Ivy Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Ivy Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
