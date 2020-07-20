All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2378 Misty Ivy Court

2378 Misty Ivy Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2378 Misty Ivy Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
This gorgeous & well-maintained property is waiting for the right family to call it home. Conveniently close to Mall of Georgia, restaurants, shopping, AND just a hop onto I-85. 1st flr has an open flrplan with a formal dining rm & a large kitchen that overlooks the family rm w/a fireplace. Enjoy the breakfast area w/plenty of natural daylight. Guest bedrm on main w/a full bath could also be used as home office/playrm. Upstairs has 3 large bdrms w/2 full baths. Master-vaulted ceiling & its own spacious bathrm w/double vanity, separate garden tub & glass/tile shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have any available units?
2378 Misty Ivy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have?
Some of 2378 Misty Ivy Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2378 Misty Ivy Court currently offering any rent specials?
2378 Misty Ivy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2378 Misty Ivy Court pet-friendly?
No, 2378 Misty Ivy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court offer parking?
Yes, 2378 Misty Ivy Court offers parking.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2378 Misty Ivy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have a pool?
No, 2378 Misty Ivy Court does not have a pool.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have accessible units?
No, 2378 Misty Ivy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2378 Misty Ivy Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2378 Misty Ivy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
