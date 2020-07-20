2378 Misty Ivy Court

Amenities

This gorgeous & well-maintained property is waiting for the right family to call it home. Conveniently close to Mall of Georgia, restaurants, shopping, AND just a hop onto I-85. 1st flr has an open flrplan with a formal dining rm & a large kitchen that overlooks the family rm w/a fireplace. Enjoy the breakfast area w/plenty of natural daylight. Guest bedrm on main w/a full bath could also be used as home office/playrm. Upstairs has 3 large bdrms w/2 full baths. Master-vaulted ceiling & its own spacious bathrm w/double vanity, separate garden tub & glass/tile shower.