Gwinnett County, GA
2368 Well Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2368 Well Springs Drive

2368 Well Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2368 Well Springs Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful home in Meranova at Mill Creek! 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home. 2 story entry foyer, dining room, bedroom with full bath on main, kitchen with SS appliances, outdoor patio, bonus/media room upstairs, hardwood floors throughout, huge master bedroom with private balcony, spacious secondary bedrooms. Private, level back yard. Lots of windows for natural lighting. Close to shopping, dining, recreation and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 Well Springs Drive have any available units?
2368 Well Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2368 Well Springs Drive have?
Some of 2368 Well Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 Well Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2368 Well Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 Well Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2368 Well Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2368 Well Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 2368 Well Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2368 Well Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2368 Well Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 Well Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 2368 Well Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2368 Well Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2368 Well Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 Well Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2368 Well Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2368 Well Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2368 Well Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
