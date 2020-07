Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled, modern contemporary home with three bedroom and two and half baths (all new fixtures). Real hardwood floors and stone fire place in living room. Large kitchen with breakfast area with all new stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light with big new windows. Master bedroom has hardwood floors and a deck with view of beautiful wooded lot; two additional decks. New water heater and new AC unit. New Windows. Ample parking space.