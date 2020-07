Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice and Cozy home has 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, Two story Foyer, Family Room With Gas Log Fireplace, Upgraded Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliance, Stain Cabinets & Recess Lights, Upstairs a Den/Play Room, Master With Vaulted Ceiling, Master Bath With Garden Tub and Walk In closet, All Room have vaulted ceiling Fan & Light. Level backyard. Very Centrally located to Hwy, Shopping, Restaurants and more