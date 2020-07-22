All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

2268 Newbury Oaks Drive

2268 Newbury Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Location

2268 Newbury Oaks Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready! New paint inside and outside. Gorgeous, spacious home with 5 bedrooms. Granite counters, stainless appliances, separate dining room, master suite w/trey ceiling, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower. 2-car garage, patio, laundry rm with w/d connections (tenant supplies their own w/d). Prefer no pets. No perfume, or smoking allowed. Welcome good credit people and LONG TERM lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and must use professional lawn care company w/chemical treatments to yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive have any available units?
2268 Newbury Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2268 Newbury Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2268 Newbury Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
