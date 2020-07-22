2268 Newbury Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready! New paint inside and outside. Gorgeous, spacious home with 5 bedrooms. Granite counters, stainless appliances, separate dining room, master suite w/trey ceiling, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower. 2-car garage, patio, laundry rm with w/d connections (tenant supplies their own w/d). Prefer no pets. No perfume, or smoking allowed. Welcome good credit people and LONG TERM lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and must use professional lawn care company w/chemical treatments to yard.