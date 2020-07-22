2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful New House In Great District - Property Id: 44116



Newly built in 2016 by one of the national top builder Lennar. Next to Berkeley Hills Country Club. Breathtaking beautiful neighborhood with walking paths. Minutes away from various grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas station, banks, and healthcare providers. Located in an excellent school district: Beaver Ridge Elementary School (7), Summerour Middle School(8),

Norcross High School(7)

Highly flexible and sizable floor plan. There are four large bedrooms and three bathrooms upstairs along with a bonus room. The first floor has everything you're looking for - the kitchen is open to the family room, separate living and dining rooms. The dining room has two entrances; one from the foyer and one convenient to the kitchen through the Gallery.

No Dogs Allowed



