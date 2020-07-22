All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY

2260 Arnold Palmer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2260 Arnold Palmer Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful New House In Great District - Property Id: 44116

Newly built in 2016 by one of the national top builder Lennar. Next to Berkeley Hills Country Club. Breathtaking beautiful neighborhood with walking paths. Minutes away from various grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas station, banks, and healthcare providers. Located in an excellent school district: Beaver Ridge Elementary School (7), Summerour Middle School(8),
Norcross High School(7)
Highly flexible and sizable floor plan. There are four large bedrooms and three bathrooms upstairs along with a bonus room. The first floor has everything you're looking for - the kitchen is open to the family room, separate living and dining rooms. The dining room has two entrances; one from the foyer and one convenient to the kitchen through the Gallery.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44116
Property Id 44116

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5860836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY have any available units?
2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY have?
Some of 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY offer parking?
No, 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY have a pool?
No, 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY have accessible units?
No, 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 ARNOLD PALMER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

