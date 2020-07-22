All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

2229 Larkspur Run Dr

2229 Larkspur Run Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Larkspur Run Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Gorgeous 3-Sides Brick Executive Home in Gated Community offers so much! Daylight basement, gourmet type kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, spacious master suite with beautiful trey ceiling, large master bath with walk in closet, potential suite on main level, beautiful vaulted family room, large dining room, living room/office, and more! Big deck is ideal for cooking out! Gated access community with swim, tennis, sidewalks, and more. Great location near all the best shopping! Peachtree Ridge Schools! Only 8 minutes from posche Downtown Duluth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Larkspur Run Dr have any available units?
2229 Larkspur Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2229 Larkspur Run Dr have?
Some of 2229 Larkspur Run Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Larkspur Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Larkspur Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Larkspur Run Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2229 Larkspur Run Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2229 Larkspur Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Larkspur Run Dr offers parking.
Does 2229 Larkspur Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Larkspur Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Larkspur Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2229 Larkspur Run Dr has a pool.
Does 2229 Larkspur Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 2229 Larkspur Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Larkspur Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Larkspur Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 Larkspur Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 Larkspur Run Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
