2229 Larkspur Run Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 3-Sides Brick Executive Home in Gated Community offers so much! Daylight basement, gourmet type kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, spacious master suite with beautiful trey ceiling, large master bath with walk in closet, potential suite on main level, beautiful vaulted family room, large dining room, living room/office, and more! Big deck is ideal for cooking out! Gated access community with swim, tennis, sidewalks, and more. Great location near all the best shopping! Peachtree Ridge Schools! Only 8 minutes from posche Downtown Duluth.