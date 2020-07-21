2187 Executive Drive

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom/2.5, townhouse in Duluth. Freshly paint throughout and freshly cleaned carpet. Hardwood floors through
out the main level, cozy kitchen with new dishwasher and microwave, family room w/gas fireplace, master bedroom
w/private bath, nice size secondary bedrooms, laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer, garage opener and back patio.
Gated community with clubhouse, swimming pool and basketball courts. Ideal location near Gwinnett Place Mall, walking
distance to elementary school with easy access to 1-85. Rent includes water and garbage pickup.