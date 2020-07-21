All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2187 Executive Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2187 Executive Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

2187 Executive Drive

2187 Executive Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2187 Executive Drive North, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great 3 bedroom/2.5, townhouse in Duluth. Freshly paint throughout and freshly cleaned carpet. Hardwood floors through
out the main level, cozy kitchen with new dishwasher and microwave, family room w/gas fireplace, master bedroom
w/private bath, nice size secondary bedrooms, laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer, garage opener and back patio.
Gated community with clubhouse, swimming pool and basketball courts. Ideal location near Gwinnett Place Mall, walking
distance to elementary school with easy access to 1-85. Rent includes water and garbage pickup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Executive Drive have any available units?
2187 Executive Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2187 Executive Drive have?
Some of 2187 Executive Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Executive Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Executive Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Executive Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2187 Executive Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2187 Executive Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Executive Drive offers parking.
Does 2187 Executive Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2187 Executive Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Executive Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2187 Executive Drive has a pool.
Does 2187 Executive Drive have accessible units?
No, 2187 Executive Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Executive Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 Executive Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2187 Executive Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2187 Executive Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College