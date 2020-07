Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious move-in ready home w/2-car garage, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and enclosed porch w/deck. Master features walk-in closet w/custom shelving, dual vanities, separate tub & shower. Tenant pays all utilites, provides their own washer/dryer and takes care of yard. NO Pets. NO housing vouchers. NO smoking. Security deposit equal to one month's rent due immediately upon application acceptance. Lease must begin within 30 days of application acceptance.