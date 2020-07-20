All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 212 Ledgewood Mill Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
212 Ledgewood Mill Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 Ledgewood Mill Way

212 Ledgewood Mill Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

212 Ledgewood Mill Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-story home minutes from I-85! This 3BDRM/2.5BA features a grand entrance that leads into the open living space/dining area showcasing wall to wall carpet and a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen equipped with side by side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas range, and breakfast bar. Enjoy entertaining guests on the private back patio. Upstairs features a loft area leading into all bedrooms. Master suite offers vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and full bath with double vanity, large walk-in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. An upstairs laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Ledgewood Mill Way have any available units?
212 Ledgewood Mill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 212 Ledgewood Mill Way have?
Some of 212 Ledgewood Mill Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Ledgewood Mill Way currently offering any rent specials?
212 Ledgewood Mill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Ledgewood Mill Way pet-friendly?
No, 212 Ledgewood Mill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 212 Ledgewood Mill Way offer parking?
Yes, 212 Ledgewood Mill Way offers parking.
Does 212 Ledgewood Mill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Ledgewood Mill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Ledgewood Mill Way have a pool?
No, 212 Ledgewood Mill Way does not have a pool.
Does 212 Ledgewood Mill Way have accessible units?
No, 212 Ledgewood Mill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Ledgewood Mill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Ledgewood Mill Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Ledgewood Mill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Ledgewood Mill Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College