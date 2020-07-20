212 Ledgewood Mill Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2-story home minutes from I-85! This 3BDRM/2.5BA features a grand entrance that leads into the open living space/dining area showcasing wall to wall carpet and a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen equipped with side by side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas range, and breakfast bar. Enjoy entertaining guests on the private back patio. Upstairs features a loft area leading into all bedrooms. Master suite offers vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and full bath with double vanity, large walk-in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. An upstairs laundry room.