Gwinnett County, GA
2119 Shin Court
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM

2119 Shin Court

2119 Shin Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Shin Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful house, 2-Story Home features formal living room, dining room, open kitchen w/granite Counter tops, tile back-splash, island, breakfast area & family room with high ceiling . 1 Bedroom in the Basement with double entry Full bath. Hardwood floor on Master and hallway, dual vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Nice big deck and Storage. Many upgrades throughout the whole house! Smart Thermostat on each floor including the basement. Smart Doorbell with camera. Basement recently finished with Luxury vinyl floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Shin Court have any available units?
2119 Shin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2119 Shin Court have?
Some of 2119 Shin Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Shin Court currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Shin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Shin Court pet-friendly?
No, 2119 Shin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2119 Shin Court offer parking?
Yes, 2119 Shin Court offers parking.
Does 2119 Shin Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2119 Shin Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Shin Court have a pool?
No, 2119 Shin Court does not have a pool.
Does 2119 Shin Court have accessible units?
No, 2119 Shin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Shin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 Shin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2119 Shin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2119 Shin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
