2119 Shin Court

Amenities
Beautiful house, 2-Story Home features formal living room, dining room, open kitchen w/granite Counter tops, tile back-splash, island, breakfast area & family room with high ceiling . 1 Bedroom in the Basement with double entry Full bath. Hardwood floor on Master and hallway, dual vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Nice big deck and Storage. Many upgrades throughout the whole house! Smart Thermostat on each floor including the basement. Smart Doorbell with camera. Basement recently finished with Luxury vinyl floor.