2063 Arbor Springs Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available first week of October, 2019!



Amazing 2-story home w/ full daylight unfinished basement & deck. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite, island, hardwoods, stainless appliances, large pantry, eat-in area. The radiant 2-story family rm w/ lots of natural sunlight, formal dining & living area. Bedroom on main level can be used as an office or in-law suite. Basement has one room that could serve as a movie room. New Roof!



Rental Requirements:



Credit score 600 or higher.

Verifiable and on time rental payment record of 2 years min.

Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.

No criminal record.

No evictions.

Pets negotiable



