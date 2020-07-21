2063 Arbor Springs Way

Amenities
Available first week of October, 2019!
Amazing 2-story home w/ full daylight unfinished basement & deck. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite, island, hardwoods, stainless appliances, large pantry, eat-in area. The radiant 2-story family rm w/ lots of natural sunlight, formal dining & living area. Bedroom on main level can be used as an office or in-law suite. Basement has one room that could serve as a movie room. New Roof!
Rental Requirements:
Credit score 600 or higher.
Verifiable and on time rental payment record of 2 years min.
Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
No criminal record.
No evictions.
Pets negotiable
(RLNE3408448)