Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing 2-Story home with 4 spacious bedrooms and a huge upstairs bonus room. Conveniently located in the sought-after Archer high school district. This home boasts an open floor plan for entertaining guest and family along with a nice backyard. **NO PETS** Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of the application or an increased security deposit. Must have good rental history. Gross household income of at 3 times the monthly rent.