Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a 4 Bedroom home. Great schools, Great Location and lots of upgrades like Granite counter tops, Hardwood and Stainless Steel Appliances... just a great higher end finished home... This makes for a great roommate concept with full Bedroom & Bath on the main level. Home is within walking distance of the a Mall of Georgia.