Gwinnett County, GA
1760 SHADY CREEK Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1760 SHADY CREEK Lane

1760 Shady Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Shady Creek Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Split Level Home offers spacious living! Main Level welcomes you in w/Tile Floors then into the Family Rm w/Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace open to the Dining Rm w/Hardwood Floors. The Kitchen has Breakfast Area, Tile Floors, Stone Surface Counters, Tile Backsplash, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher & Fridge. Upper Level has Master w/Trey Ceiling & On-Suite Master Bath, 2 Secondary Bedrms & Full Bath. The Lower Level offers a Large Bonus Room. Lawn Care Included! Pet policy: 1 dog considered, min of 1 yrs old and max of 20lbs - $600 refundable pet fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane have any available units?
1760 SHADY CREEK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane have?
Some of 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1760 SHADY CREEK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane offers parking.
Does 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane have a pool?
No, 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane have accessible units?
No, 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 SHADY CREEK Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
