1760 SHADY CREEK Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Split Level Home offers spacious living! Main Level welcomes you in w/Tile Floors then into the Family Rm w/Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace open to the Dining Rm w/Hardwood Floors. The Kitchen has Breakfast Area, Tile Floors, Stone Surface Counters, Tile Backsplash, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher & Fridge. Upper Level has Master w/Trey Ceiling & On-Suite Master Bath, 2 Secondary Bedrms & Full Bath. The Lower Level offers a Large Bonus Room. Lawn Care Included! Pet policy: 1 dog considered, min of 1 yrs old and max of 20lbs - $600 refundable pet fee required.