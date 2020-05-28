1760 SHADY CREEK Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous Split Level Home offers spacious living! Main Level welcomes you in w/Tile Floors then into the Family Rm w/Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace open to the Dining Rm w/Hardwood Floors. The Kitchen has Breakfast Area, Tile Floors, Stone Surface Counters, Tile Backsplash, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher & Fridge. Upper Level has Master w/Trey Ceiling & On-Suite Master Bath, 2 Secondary Bedrms & Full Bath. The Lower Level offers a Large Bonus Room. Lawn Care Included! Pet policy: 1 dog considered, min of 1 yrs old and max of 20lbs - $600 refundable pet fee required.