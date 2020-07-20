1757 Campbell Ives Court

Amenities

Amazing lease to own home!!(video tour) 5 bed with 3 1/2 full baths - 1757 Campbell Ives Ct SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 and is just waiting for you! This house is on a cul-de-sac located in a beautiful subdivision. The home features gorgeous laminate floors, brand new carpet, sitting room, formal dining room, and big windows. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets, large counter space, and brand new black appliances. The eat-in area has sliding doors that lead out to the back deck. The family room is large and has a fireplace as well. The upper level features good sized guest bedrooms and a master bedroom. There is also a basement where you can find a living area and another master bedroom!



(RLNE2630259)