1757 Campbell Ives Court
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:09 AM

1757 Campbell Ives Court

1757 Campbell Ives Court · No Longer Available
Location

1757 Campbell Ives Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Amazing lease to own home!!(video tour) 5 bed with 3 1/2 full baths - 1757 Campbell Ives Ct SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 and is just waiting for you! This house is on a cul-de-sac located in a beautiful subdivision. The home features gorgeous laminate floors, brand new carpet, sitting room, formal dining room, and big windows. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets, large counter space, and brand new black appliances. The eat-in area has sliding doors that lead out to the back deck. The family room is large and has a fireplace as well. The upper level features good sized guest bedrooms and a master bedroom. There is also a basement where you can find a living area and another master bedroom!

(RLNE2630259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 Campbell Ives Court have any available units?
1757 Campbell Ives Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1757 Campbell Ives Court currently offering any rent specials?
1757 Campbell Ives Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 Campbell Ives Court pet-friendly?
No, 1757 Campbell Ives Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1757 Campbell Ives Court offer parking?
No, 1757 Campbell Ives Court does not offer parking.
Does 1757 Campbell Ives Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 Campbell Ives Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 Campbell Ives Court have a pool?
No, 1757 Campbell Ives Court does not have a pool.
Does 1757 Campbell Ives Court have accessible units?
No, 1757 Campbell Ives Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 Campbell Ives Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 Campbell Ives Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1757 Campbell Ives Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1757 Campbell Ives Court does not have units with air conditioning.
