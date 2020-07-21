1756 Strawvalley Rd

Amenities

Great location close to all major highways & new coming 100 acre The Exchange At Gwinnett Mix Development.Lots of job opportunity.Beautiful,move in ready,3 BR/2BA ranch home.Located in a quiet neighborhood.Cozy Great Room,Newly remodeled kitchen,all updated appliances,deck with screen porch,bonus room off kitchen,master bedroom has it's own BA and large closet.2 additional BR's share another full bath.New hardwood,new window.Fenced in backyard with storage shed.Great for BBW and kid's outdoor playtime. Long driveway for cars parking space.Great mountain view schools.