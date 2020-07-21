All apartments in Gwinnett County
1756 Strawvalley Rd
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

1756 Strawvalley Rd

1756 Strawvalley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1756 Strawvalley Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location close to all major highways & new coming 100 acre The Exchange At Gwinnett Mix Development.Lots of job opportunity.Beautiful,move in ready,3 BR/2BA ranch home.Located in a quiet neighborhood.Cozy Great Room,Newly remodeled kitchen,all updated appliances,deck with screen porch,bonus room off kitchen,master bedroom has it's own BA and large closet.2 additional BR's share another full bath.New hardwood,new window.Fenced in backyard with storage shed.Great for BBW and kid's outdoor playtime. Long driveway for cars parking space.Great mountain view schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Strawvalley Rd have any available units?
1756 Strawvalley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1756 Strawvalley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Strawvalley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Strawvalley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1756 Strawvalley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1756 Strawvalley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Strawvalley Rd offers parking.
Does 1756 Strawvalley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Strawvalley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Strawvalley Rd have a pool?
No, 1756 Strawvalley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Strawvalley Rd have accessible units?
No, 1756 Strawvalley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Strawvalley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 Strawvalley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 Strawvalley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1756 Strawvalley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
