1730 Wheat Grass Way

Amenities

Choose from most any home on the market for sale and we will buy the home and rent it to you! This opens up tons more options to be rentals in this tight rental market.



Sign a 12 month lease, renewable up to 5 years!



We allow up to 3 pets in any home!



550+ credit

3 times the rent in gross income

Foreclosure / short sale / bancruptcy OK

2 month security deposit



Reply to this ad or text (612) 509-9444 with the cities that you are looking to live in and we will send you the latest list of available homes!



Grayson, Graystone, Snellville, Willow Wind, Loganville, Lawrenceville



*Home pictured is representation of potential rental home