All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1730 Wheat Grass Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1730 Wheat Grass Way
Last updated June 27 2019 at 7:13 AM

1730 Wheat Grass Way

1730 Wheat Grass Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1730 Wheat Grass Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30017

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Choose from most any home on the market for sale and we will buy the home and rent it to you! This opens up tons more options to be rentals in this tight rental market.

Sign a 12 month lease, renewable up to 5 years!

We allow up to 3 pets in any home!

550+ credit
3 times the rent in gross income
Foreclosure / short sale / bancruptcy OK
2 month security deposit

Reply to this ad or text (612) 509-9444 with the cities that you are looking to live in and we will send you the latest list of available homes!

Grayson, Graystone, Snellville, Willow Wind, Loganville, Lawrenceville

*Home pictured is representation of potential rental home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Wheat Grass Way have any available units?
1730 Wheat Grass Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1730 Wheat Grass Way have?
Some of 1730 Wheat Grass Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Wheat Grass Way currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Wheat Grass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Wheat Grass Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 Wheat Grass Way is pet friendly.
Does 1730 Wheat Grass Way offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Wheat Grass Way offers parking.
Does 1730 Wheat Grass Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 Wheat Grass Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Wheat Grass Way have a pool?
No, 1730 Wheat Grass Way does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Wheat Grass Way have accessible units?
No, 1730 Wheat Grass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Wheat Grass Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 Wheat Grass Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Wheat Grass Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1730 Wheat Grass Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College