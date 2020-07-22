All apartments in Gwinnett County
1597 Paxton Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:23 PM

1597 Paxton Drive

1597 Paxton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1597 Paxton Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse w/ loft on a cul-de-sac lot. Kitchen has island, walk-in pantry and opens to Dining Room and Family Room. Family room features coffered ceilings and an electric fireplace. Hardwood floors and 9ft-ceiling on the main level. Patio for entertaining. Walk upstairs and into your loft with lots of windows to let in natural light. Spacious master suite with sitting area and large walk-in closet. The master bath has tile floor, dual vanities and separate tub/shower. Upstairs laundry room. 2 Car garage. Private back yard, easy access to shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 Paxton Drive have any available units?
1597 Paxton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1597 Paxton Drive have?
Some of 1597 Paxton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1597 Paxton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1597 Paxton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 Paxton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1597 Paxton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1597 Paxton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1597 Paxton Drive offers parking.
Does 1597 Paxton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1597 Paxton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 Paxton Drive have a pool?
No, 1597 Paxton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1597 Paxton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1597 Paxton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 Paxton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1597 Paxton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1597 Paxton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1597 Paxton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
