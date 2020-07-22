1597 Paxton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful townhouse w/ loft on a cul-de-sac lot. Kitchen has island, walk-in pantry and opens to Dining Room and Family Room. Family room features coffered ceilings and an electric fireplace. Hardwood floors and 9ft-ceiling on the main level. Patio for entertaining. Walk upstairs and into your loft with lots of windows to let in natural light. Spacious master suite with sitting area and large walk-in closet. The master bath has tile floor, dual vanities and separate tub/shower. Upstairs laundry room. 2 Car garage. Private back yard, easy access to shopping & restaurants.