1555 Cheshire Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1555 Cheshire Ct

1555 Cheshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

1555 Cheshire Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This beautiful two story home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and black appliances. Cozy family room with brick fireplace and formal living & dining rooms. Bonus room and bath on terrace level perfect for 5th bedroom! Situated in a quiet community, conveniently located on Collins Hill Rd.

Requirements:

Must have 2 years verifiable rental payment history.
Verifiable Income of 3 times the rent.
Credit of 600 or higher.
Shown by appointment only.

(RLNE4673015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Cheshire Ct have any available units?
1555 Cheshire Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1555 Cheshire Ct have?
Some of 1555 Cheshire Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Cheshire Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Cheshire Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Cheshire Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1555 Cheshire Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1555 Cheshire Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Cheshire Ct offers parking.
Does 1555 Cheshire Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Cheshire Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Cheshire Ct have a pool?
No, 1555 Cheshire Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1555 Cheshire Ct have accessible units?
No, 1555 Cheshire Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Cheshire Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1555 Cheshire Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 Cheshire Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1555 Cheshire Ct has units with air conditioning.
