1555 Cheshire Ct

Amenities
This beautiful two story home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and black appliances. Cozy family room with brick fireplace and formal living & dining rooms. Bonus room and bath on terrace level perfect for 5th bedroom! Situated in a quiet community, conveniently located on Collins Hill Rd.
Requirements:
Must have 2 years verifiable rental payment history.
Verifiable Income of 3 times the rent.
Credit of 600 or higher.
Shown by appointment only.
(RLNE4673015)