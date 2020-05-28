All apartments in Gwinnett County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated November 23 2019 at 7:15 PM

1470 Jami Hollow Way

1470 Jami Hollow Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1470 Jami Hollow Way Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful large house with finished basement. Good school district. Fully fenced backyard, Cul-de-sac, great location.

640 Credit score required from credit check. Income needs to be 3 times of rent, good rental history, No eviction/criminal history, No smoking, No section 8.
A spacious house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 2 stories with a full finished basement.
You can make a self-viewing appointment through Rently'sapp/ website.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Jami Hollow Way have any available units?
1470 Jami Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1470 Jami Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Jami Hollow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Jami Hollow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1470 Jami Hollow Way is pet friendly.
Does 1470 Jami Hollow Way offer parking?
No, 1470 Jami Hollow Way does not offer parking.
Does 1470 Jami Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 Jami Hollow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Jami Hollow Way have a pool?
No, 1470 Jami Hollow Way does not have a pool.
Does 1470 Jami Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 1470 Jami Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Jami Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1470 Jami Hollow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 Jami Hollow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1470 Jami Hollow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
