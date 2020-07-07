1470 Dorchester Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Talk about location! This 5 bd with a potential 6th bd, 3 bathroom gem is just minutes from 3-16, Georgia Gwinnett College,Collins Hill Park & Amenities! Enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine on your private back porch and soak in all the beautiful views. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, eco osmosis system, newer HVAC & brand new furnance just installed. All appliances stay with the home for easy move in. Bring your buyers! This home is meticulously maintained throughout! Also being offered for rent! Come make this your home today!