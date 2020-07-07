All apartments in Gwinnett County
1470 Dorchester Dr
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

1470 Dorchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1470 Dorchester Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Talk about location! This 5 bd with a potential 6th bd, 3 bathroom gem is just minutes from 3-16, Georgia Gwinnett College,Collins Hill Park & Amenities! Enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine on your private back porch and soak in all the beautiful views. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, eco osmosis system, newer HVAC & brand new furnance just installed. All appliances stay with the home for easy move in. Bring your buyers! This home is meticulously maintained throughout! Also being offered for rent! Come make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Dorchester Dr have any available units?
1470 Dorchester Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1470 Dorchester Dr have?
Some of 1470 Dorchester Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 Dorchester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Dorchester Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Dorchester Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1470 Dorchester Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1470 Dorchester Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1470 Dorchester Dr offers parking.
Does 1470 Dorchester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 Dorchester Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Dorchester Dr have a pool?
No, 1470 Dorchester Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1470 Dorchester Dr have accessible units?
No, 1470 Dorchester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Dorchester Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 Dorchester Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 Dorchester Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1470 Dorchester Dr has units with air conditioning.
