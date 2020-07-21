All apartments in Gwinnett County
1455 Moriah Trce
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:46 AM

1455 Moriah Trce

1455 Moriah Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1455 Moriah Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30011

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** 3BR 2.5BA Auburn home has tons of wonderful features that include hardwood flooring, bay windows, high ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with new appliances, a separate dining room, spacious rooms, a large master bedroom with luxurious double vanity bath, an awesome deck overlooking the lovely backyard, and so much more!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

County: Gwinnett;
Neighborhood:
Subdivision: MILLHAVEN LANDING;
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1830;
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1989;
Half Baths: 1;
SCHOOLS:
Mill Creek High School;
Frank N. Osborne Middle School;
Duncan Creek Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1989

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,566.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 Moriah Trce have any available units?
1455 Moriah Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1455 Moriah Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Moriah Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Moriah Trce pet-friendly?
No, 1455 Moriah Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1455 Moriah Trce offer parking?
No, 1455 Moriah Trce does not offer parking.
Does 1455 Moriah Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 Moriah Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Moriah Trce have a pool?
No, 1455 Moriah Trce does not have a pool.
Does 1455 Moriah Trce have accessible units?
No, 1455 Moriah Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Moriah Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 1455 Moriah Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1455 Moriah Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 1455 Moriah Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
