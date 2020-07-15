All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
1405 Country Downs Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

1405 Country Downs Drive

1405 Country Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Country Downs Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now .***

Ready for new residents! Nice ranch home with open floor plan. A sunny kitchen with appliances and a cozy breakfast nook. You will love the spacious family room, perfect for gatherings. The large master suite with 2 other bedrooms and a large deck overlooking backyard complete this beautiful home.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Country Downs Drive have any available units?
1405 Country Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1405 Country Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Country Downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Country Downs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Country Downs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1405 Country Downs Drive offer parking?
No, 1405 Country Downs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Country Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Country Downs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Country Downs Drive have a pool?
No, 1405 Country Downs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Country Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Country Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Country Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Country Downs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Country Downs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Country Downs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
