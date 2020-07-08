1402 Sand Way Lane

Amenities

BRAND NEW LUXURY HOMES LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

AVAILABLE NOW FOR RENT -

FOR SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Silver Ridge Subdivision Lawrenceville, GA 30045

BELOW IS A LIST OF BRAND NEW LUXURY HOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT

RENT: $1,825.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000.00

NOTE: MOST HOMES COME WITH LAWN CARE SERVICE

PETS: $250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT - $25.00 PET RENT - ONLY SMALL PETS

Office Phone: 770-687-2752 to Schedule a viewing please call Martha at 404-276-0873

FAX YOUR DOCUMENTS TO: 866-257-6928

EMAIL YOUR DOCUMENTS TO: RENTAL@MRREALTY.US

McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury single family homes with well designed floor plan FOR RENT in Lawrenceville. Great location with great features.



* FEATURES

* 4BR OR 5BR / 2.5BA with attached 2-car garage

* 948 comes with a Unfinished basement

* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances

* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace

* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms. . .

* Cooling: Central

* Heating: Other

* Fireplace

* Flooring: Hardwood

* Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces, 66 sqft

* Patio

* Free Lawn Service



Application Criteria

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income

08.) Must pass social security number verification

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

10.) Must pass criminal background check

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history