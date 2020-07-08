All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
1402 Sand Way Lane
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM

1402 Sand Way Lane

1402 Sand Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Sand Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW LUXURY HOMES LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
AVAILABLE NOW FOR RENT -
APPLY ONLINE; mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
FOR SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR AN APPOINTMENT
Silver Ridge Subdivision Lawrenceville, GA 30045
BELOW IS A LIST OF BRAND NEW LUXURY HOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT
RENT: $1,825.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000.00
NOTE: MOST HOMES COME WITH LAWN CARE SERVICE
PETS: $250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT - $25.00 PET RENT - ONLY SMALL PETS
Office Phone: 770-687-2752 to Schedule a viewing please call Martha at 404-276-0873
APPLY ONLINE: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
FAX YOUR DOCUMENTS TO: 866-257-6928
EMAIL YOUR DOCUMENTS TO: RENTAL@MRREALTY.US
McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury single family homes with well designed floor plan FOR RENT in Lawrenceville. Great location with great features.

* FEATURES
* 4BR OR 5BR / 2.5BA with attached 2-car garage
* 948 comes with a Unfinished basement
* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances
* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace
* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms. . .
* Cooling: Central
* Heating: Other
* Fireplace
* Flooring: Hardwood
* Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces, 66 sqft
* Patio
* Free Lawn Service

Application Criteria
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Must pass criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Sand Way Lane have any available units?
1402 Sand Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1402 Sand Way Lane have?
Some of 1402 Sand Way Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Sand Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Sand Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Sand Way Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Sand Way Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Sand Way Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Sand Way Lane offers parking.
Does 1402 Sand Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Sand Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Sand Way Lane have a pool?
No, 1402 Sand Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Sand Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 1402 Sand Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Sand Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Sand Way Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Sand Way Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Sand Way Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
