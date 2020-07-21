All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1391 Vintage Pointe Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:12 PM

1391 Vintage Pointe Drive

1391 Vintage Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1391 Vintage Pointe Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This meticulously maintained 3BR townhome, super convenient to I-85 at Pleasant Hill, is a real charmer! Main level with hardwood flooring. Huge, sunny kitchen with tons of cabinet space, Stainless still appliances, large island! Great room with fireplace, marble hearth, sliding glass doors which open to a spacious private deck with stairs leading down to the private large fenced backyard and wooded backyard. Fresh neutral paint throughout the unit. Large bedrooms,full bathroom in a hallway. Laundry closet is on the main level. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive have any available units?
1391 Vintage Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive have?
Some of 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1391 Vintage Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1391 Vintage Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College