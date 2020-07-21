1391 Vintage Pointe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This meticulously maintained 3BR townhome, super convenient to I-85 at Pleasant Hill, is a real charmer! Main level with hardwood flooring. Huge, sunny kitchen with tons of cabinet space, Stainless still appliances, large island! Great room with fireplace, marble hearth, sliding glass doors which open to a spacious private deck with stairs leading down to the private large fenced backyard and wooded backyard. Fresh neutral paint throughout the unit. Large bedrooms,full bathroom in a hallway. Laundry closet is on the main level. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.