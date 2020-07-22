All apartments in Gwinnett County
1390 Princeton View Court
1390 Princeton View Court

Location

1390 Princeton View Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! A charming home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths in Loganville will be available soon for applications and move-in! Please ensure you add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for a self-showing and new applications!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Princeton View Court have any available units?
1390 Princeton View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1390 Princeton View Court currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Princeton View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Princeton View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 Princeton View Court is pet friendly.
Does 1390 Princeton View Court offer parking?
No, 1390 Princeton View Court does not offer parking.
Does 1390 Princeton View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 Princeton View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Princeton View Court have a pool?
No, 1390 Princeton View Court does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Princeton View Court have accessible units?
No, 1390 Princeton View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Princeton View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 Princeton View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Princeton View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1390 Princeton View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
