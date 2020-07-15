1361 Arlene Valley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fairly new home in Emerson Place. Master on the Main offers 2 story foyer & family room! The master bedroom boasts an elegant sitting room, master bath has distinctive double vanities, tile floors & a tile surround shower with oil rubbed bronze fixtures. Gorgeous hardwood in the foyer, dining room, hallway, family room, kitchen & breakfast area. Stainless steel double built in ovens, microwave, dishwasher & side by side refrigerator included. In-ground sprinkler system, intercom, central vacuum with dust pan inlet rough included! Credit Score 650+, No Eviction, No Pets.