Gwinnett County, GA
1361 Arlene Valley Lane
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

1361 Arlene Valley Lane

1361 Arlene Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Arlene Valley Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fairly new home in Emerson Place. Master on the Main offers 2 story foyer & family room! The master bedroom boasts an elegant sitting room, master bath has distinctive double vanities, tile floors & a tile surround shower with oil rubbed bronze fixtures. Gorgeous hardwood in the foyer, dining room, hallway, family room, kitchen & breakfast area. Stainless steel double built in ovens, microwave, dishwasher & side by side refrigerator included. In-ground sprinkler system, intercom, central vacuum with dust pan inlet rough included! Credit Score 650+, No Eviction, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Arlene Valley Lane have any available units?
1361 Arlene Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1361 Arlene Valley Lane have?
Some of 1361 Arlene Valley Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Arlene Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Arlene Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Arlene Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1361 Arlene Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1361 Arlene Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1361 Arlene Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 1361 Arlene Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Arlene Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Arlene Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 1361 Arlene Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Arlene Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1361 Arlene Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Arlene Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 Arlene Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 Arlene Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1361 Arlene Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
