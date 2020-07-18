1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast

Amenities

Come view and lease this 3BR 2BA split level home with features to love in the updated, bright kitchen with all new appliances, a sunny living room and a backyard w/deck for summer long cookouts! Close to schools, shopping, and more, this home is a winner! Don't miss your chance to apply today! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



High school: Mountain View High School

Middle school: Twin Rivers Middle School

Elementary school: Freeman's Mill Elementary School

