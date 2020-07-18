All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:42 PM

1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast

1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast · (678) 380-1000
Location

1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,730

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come view and lease this 3BR 2BA split level home with features to love in the updated, bright kitchen with all new appliances, a sunny living room and a backyard w/deck for summer long cookouts! Close to schools, shopping, and more, this home is a winner! Don't miss your chance to apply today! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

High school: Mountain View High School
Middle school: Twin Rivers Middle School
Elementary school: Freeman's Mill Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast have any available units?
1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast has a unit available for $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
