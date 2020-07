Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New home in Shannon Lakes! Beautiful finishes featured in the large eat in kitchen, separate dining room, living room and family room. Enormous Master in a true retreat with large sitting room, 2 walk in closets and separate shower and soaking tub. Upstairs features 3 generous bedrooms. Downstairs you will find a 5th bedroom with full bath. Don't miss this home, it's sure to go fast!