Gwinnett County, GA
1285 Brynhill Ct
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

1285 Brynhill Ct

1285 Brynhill Court · No Longer Available
Location

1285 Brynhill Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful & Stylish 5 Bedroom Home in Buford! - Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Bedroom and Full Bath on Main Level, Family Room with Fireplace, Island with Breakfast Bar, All Stainless Steel Appliances Included, Granite Countertops. This Beautiful Home Is Filled With Space For Both Entertaining and Comfort, Upstairs Loft Perfect for Office/Study or Media Room. This Home Will Not Last! Pets Considered, Min. $300 Pet Fee. No Large Dogs. Lanier HS, Sugar Hill ES, Lanier MS. We NEVER advertise on CRAIGSLIST.

(RLNE3485435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Brynhill Ct have any available units?
1285 Brynhill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1285 Brynhill Ct have?
Some of 1285 Brynhill Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Brynhill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Brynhill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Brynhill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 Brynhill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1285 Brynhill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Brynhill Ct offers parking.
Does 1285 Brynhill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 Brynhill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Brynhill Ct have a pool?
No, 1285 Brynhill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Brynhill Ct have accessible units?
No, 1285 Brynhill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Brynhill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 Brynhill Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1285 Brynhill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1285 Brynhill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
