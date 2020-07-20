All apartments in Gwinnett County
1277 Sailwind Court
1277 Sailwind Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1277 Sailwind Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Well Maintained Cul-De-Sac Home in Lanier Springs. Upgrades incl NEW HW Flrs, INT & EXT Paint and Light Fixtures. Chef's Dream Kitchen features Granite C-Tops, SS Appliances, Tiled Backsplash and Tons of Cabinet and Counter Space. Open sightline into the Family Room with a Fireplace, Wired for Surround Sound & Walk Thru to Separate Living Area. Large Master BR with a HUGE W/I Closet. Master Bath w/UPG Lights & Faucets, Dual Vanities & Beautiful Tile Flr. Very Spacious Bedrooms. Backyard offers a Covered Patio & Prof Landscaping. Great Location near Lake Lanier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 Sailwind Court have any available units?
1277 Sailwind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1277 Sailwind Court have?
Some of 1277 Sailwind Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 Sailwind Court currently offering any rent specials?
1277 Sailwind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 Sailwind Court pet-friendly?
No, 1277 Sailwind Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1277 Sailwind Court offer parking?
Yes, 1277 Sailwind Court offers parking.
Does 1277 Sailwind Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 Sailwind Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 Sailwind Court have a pool?
No, 1277 Sailwind Court does not have a pool.
Does 1277 Sailwind Court have accessible units?
No, 1277 Sailwind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 Sailwind Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1277 Sailwind Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1277 Sailwind Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1277 Sailwind Court does not have units with air conditioning.
