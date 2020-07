Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom two story single family home in the Berkmar School district, features a fireplace in the living room with all 3 bedrooms upstairs. The home has a patio in a private backyard for great outdoor living. This home is not pet friendly and will not last long. Good credit a must.