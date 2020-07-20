All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1255 Bishop's Lane

1255 Bishop's Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1255 Bishop's Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. This home has lots of character! The hardwood style flooring makes decor and cleanup a breeze! This home also has tile! The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and opens into the living area, this is great for entertaining! The rooms have plush carpet. If you want to enjoy the outdoors, you can can do so on the back deck! See what all else this home has to offer! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Bishop's Lane have any available units?
1255 Bishop's Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1255 Bishop's Lane have?
Some of 1255 Bishop's Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Bishop's Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Bishop's Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Bishop's Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Bishop's Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Bishop's Lane offer parking?
No, 1255 Bishop's Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1255 Bishop's Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Bishop's Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Bishop's Lane have a pool?
No, 1255 Bishop's Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Bishop's Lane have accessible units?
No, 1255 Bishop's Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Bishop's Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Bishop's Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Bishop's Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Bishop's Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
