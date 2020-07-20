1255 Bishop's Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. This home has lots of character! The hardwood style flooring makes decor and cleanup a breeze! This home also has tile! The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and opens into the living area, this is great for entertaining! The rooms have plush carpet. If you want to enjoy the outdoors, you can can do so on the back deck! See what all else this home has to offer! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.