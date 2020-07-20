All apartments in Gwinnett County
1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane

1212 Park Hollow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Park Hollow Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Largest floor plan in Devonshire Park! A great place to call home. Main level has an office, hardwood floors, separate dining room w/ coffered ceiling, great room w/ fireplace, a mudroom. Kitchen features, ample cabinets, tiled back splash and super sized pantry with wall to wall shelving. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms, an over sized loft, great for an additional entertainment and upstairs laundry room! Master bedroom has French doors, natural lighting,trey ceiling, large his & hers closets, large master bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane have any available units?
1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane have?
Some of 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane offers parking.
Does 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane have a pool?
No, 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane have accessible units?
No, 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
