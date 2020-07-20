1212 PARK HOLLOW Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Largest floor plan in Devonshire Park! A great place to call home. Main level has an office, hardwood floors, separate dining room w/ coffered ceiling, great room w/ fireplace, a mudroom. Kitchen features, ample cabinets, tiled back splash and super sized pantry with wall to wall shelving. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms, an over sized loft, great for an additional entertainment and upstairs laundry room! Master bedroom has French doors, natural lighting,trey ceiling, large his & hers closets, large master bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower.