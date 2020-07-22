Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1202 Parkside Club Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1202 Parkside Club Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1202 Parkside Club Dr
1202 Parkside Club Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1202 Parkside Club Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Master on Main! 2-story home with great room/dining room combo. French doors that lead to fenced patio area. Tiled fireplace, with crescent window for great natural light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1202 Parkside Club Dr have any available units?
1202 Parkside Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1202 Parkside Club Dr have?
Some of 1202 Parkside Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1202 Parkside Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Parkside Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Parkside Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Parkside Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1202 Parkside Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Parkside Club Dr offers parking.
Does 1202 Parkside Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Parkside Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Parkside Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1202 Parkside Club Dr has a pool.
Does 1202 Parkside Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 1202 Parkside Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Parkside Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Parkside Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Parkside Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Parkside Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College