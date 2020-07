Amenities

Completely renovated, ready for a large family with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath and a power room. New kitchen and hardwood floor through out, New carpet, New Windows, freshly painted inside out, Finished basement with a bedroom, great room and a full bath, huge beautiful bright sun room. Minutes from I-85, 316, Gwinnett Place mall, Pleasant Hill areas, Restaurants, super markets and movie, walk destin to lake view park!! Read for a new family!!