1165 Campbell Ridge Lane

Amenities
5 bedroom 3 bathroom with bedroom and full bath on main level! Main level boasts dark hardwoods and columns separating family room and kitchen. Upstairs has 4 other bedrooms with huge bonus room separating master and secondary bedrooms. Nice finishing touches in this home with craftman-style doors, subway tile backsplash in kitchen and more! Large covered patio in back.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.