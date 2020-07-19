All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
1165 Campbell Ridge Lane
1165 Campbell Ridge Lane

1165 Campbell Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Campbell Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 bedroom 3 bathroom with bedroom and full bath on main level! Main level boasts dark hardwoods and columns separating family room and kitchen. Upstairs has 4 other bedrooms with huge bonus room separating master and secondary bedrooms. Nice finishing touches in this home with craftman-style doors, subway tile backsplash in kitchen and more! Large covered patio in back.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane have any available units?
1165 Campbell Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Campbell Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
