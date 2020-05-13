1158 Wheatley Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56dc926038 ---- You found it-- your new home!!! This awesome ranch is located on a quiet street and features new hardwood floors, a private and level backyard, open and spacious floorplan, HUGE patio that wraps around to parking pad and carport, separate laundry room with extra storage, sprawling front lawn, and more!! Highly desirable Parkview H.S. District, with close proximity to shopping and dining. Don\'t miss it!!! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Electric Stove/Oven Range Venthood Washer/Dryer Included