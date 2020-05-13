All apartments in Gwinnett County
1158 Wheatley Drive SW
1158 Wheatley Drive SW

1158 Wheatley Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
1158 Wheatley Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
extra storage
range
carport
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56dc926038 ---- You found it-- your new home!!! This awesome ranch is located on a quiet street and features new hardwood floors, a private and level backyard, open and spacious floorplan, HUGE patio that wraps around to parking pad and carport, separate laundry room with extra storage, sprawling front lawn, and more!! Highly desirable Parkview H.S. District, with close proximity to shopping and dining. Don\'t miss it!!! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Electric Stove/Oven Range Venthood Washer/Dryer Included

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1158 Wheatley Drive SW have any available units?
1158 Wheatley Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1158 Wheatley Drive SW have?
Some of 1158 Wheatley Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Wheatley Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Wheatley Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Wheatley Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1158 Wheatley Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1158 Wheatley Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Wheatley Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1158 Wheatley Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1158 Wheatley Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Wheatley Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1158 Wheatley Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Wheatley Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1158 Wheatley Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Wheatley Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 Wheatley Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 Wheatley Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 Wheatley Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
