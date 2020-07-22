1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast

Amenities
Beautiful Large Home Just Minutes From Lake Lanier And Downtown Buford With 4 Bedrooms And 3 Full Baths . The First First Floor Offers A Huge Kitchen With Tons Of Cabinets And Pantry, Breakfast Room,Separated Dining Room ,Formal Living Room, Family Room And Has A Space That Can Be Converted To A Bedroom With Access To A Full Bath.this House Has A Huge Landing/loft Area Ideal For An Office Space Or Playroom, Four Bedrooms Upstairs And Laundry Room. The Master Suite Has One Of The Largest Closet You Can Find .full Unfinished Basement Is Ready For Your Personal Touch.
