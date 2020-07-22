All apartments in Gwinnett County
1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast

1158 Lanier Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1158 Lanier Springs Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Large Home Just Minutes From Lake Lanier And Downtown Buford With 4 Bedrooms And 3 Full Baths . The First First Floor Offers A Huge Kitchen With Tons Of Cabinets And Pantry, Breakfast Room,Separated Dining Room ,Formal Living Room, Family Room And Has A Space That Can Be Converted To A Bedroom With Access To A Full Bath.this House Has A Huge Landing/loft Area Ideal For An Office Space Or Playroom, Four Bedrooms Upstairs And Laundry Room. The Master Suite Has One Of The Largest Closet You Can Find .full Unfinished Basement Is Ready For Your Personal Touch.

Listing Courtesy Of Atlanta Communities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast have any available units?
1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 Lanier Springs Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
