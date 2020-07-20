All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:10 PM

1073 Lakebend Drive

1073 Lakebend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1073 Lakebend Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rent to own this classic 4 sided brick craftsman home with FULL basement located in Villas of Knollwood Lakes features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, cherry cabinetry, updated stainless steel appliances,recessed lighting and keeping room. Main floor bedroom with full bath. Built in bookcases, tray ceilings, stone fireplace, upgraded trim, two story foyer. Master bedroom features walk in closet, dual vanity, granite counter tops, jetted tub,separate glass shower. NEW ROOF, updated landscaping and hardwood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Lakebend Drive have any available units?
1073 Lakebend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1073 Lakebend Drive have?
Some of 1073 Lakebend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Lakebend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Lakebend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Lakebend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1073 Lakebend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1073 Lakebend Drive offer parking?
No, 1073 Lakebend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1073 Lakebend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 Lakebend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Lakebend Drive have a pool?
No, 1073 Lakebend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1073 Lakebend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1073 Lakebend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Lakebend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1073 Lakebend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1073 Lakebend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1073 Lakebend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
