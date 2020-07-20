1073 Lakebend Drive

Amenities

Rent to own this classic 4 sided brick craftsman home with FULL basement located in Villas of Knollwood Lakes features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, cherry cabinetry, updated stainless steel appliances,recessed lighting and keeping room. Main floor bedroom with full bath. Built in bookcases, tray ceilings, stone fireplace, upgraded trim, two story foyer. Master bedroom features walk in closet, dual vanity, granite counter tops, jetted tub,separate glass shower. NEW ROOF, updated landscaping and hardwood floors throughout.