Gwinnett County, GA
1070 Montclair Way
1070 Montclair Way

1070 Montclair Way · No Longer Available
1070 Montclair Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30078

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
READY to move in, BROOKWOOD cluster, SWIM, TENNIS, Playground home! HARDWOOD FLOORSin main level & 2 sets of stairs! SEPARATE dining rm, Large family room - great option for home office or play room! Beautiful kitchen with LOTS of CABINETS & COUNTER space! ALL APPLIANCES included; GAS cook top, SIDE by SIDE Fridge, Wall oven, microwave, and Dishwasher, large pantry, mailing center, spacious keeping / breakfast area with vaulted ceilings. LARGE family room with a WALL OF WINDOWS & view to the kitchen and the amazing back yard! Master suite with HARDWOODS, spacious master bathroom with HUMONGOUS TUB! Large secondary bedrooms. FINISHED BASEMENT perfect for a teen or in-law suite with an awesome REC ROOM!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 1070 Montclair Way have any available units?
1070 Montclair Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1070 Montclair Way have?
Some of 1070 Montclair Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Montclair Way currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Montclair Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Montclair Way pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Montclair Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1070 Montclair Way offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Montclair Way offers parking.
Does 1070 Montclair Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Montclair Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Montclair Way have a pool?
Yes, 1070 Montclair Way has a pool.
Does 1070 Montclair Way have accessible units?
No, 1070 Montclair Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Montclair Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Montclair Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Montclair Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 Montclair Way does not have units with air conditioning.
