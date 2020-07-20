1070 Montclair Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

READY to move in, BROOKWOOD cluster, SWIM, TENNIS, Playground home! HARDWOOD FLOORSin main level & 2 sets of stairs! SEPARATE dining rm, Large family room - great option for home office or play room! Beautiful kitchen with LOTS of CABINETS & COUNTER space! ALL APPLIANCES included; GAS cook top, SIDE by SIDE Fridge, Wall oven, microwave, and Dishwasher, large pantry, mailing center, spacious keeping / breakfast area with vaulted ceilings. LARGE family room with a WALL OF WINDOWS & view to the kitchen and the amazing back yard! Master suite with HARDWOODS, spacious master bathroom with HUMONGOUS TUB! Large secondary bedrooms. FINISHED BASEMENT perfect for a teen or in-law suite with an awesome REC ROOM!