1544 Dianne Ct
1544 Dianne Ct

1544 Diane Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1544 Diane Court Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Cul De Sac ranch in East Atlanta Village. Fully renovated with open floor plan and private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 Dianne Ct have any available units?
1544 Dianne Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 1544 Dianne Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Dianne Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Dianne Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1544 Dianne Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1544 Dianne Ct offer parking?
No, 1544 Dianne Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1544 Dianne Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 Dianne Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Dianne Ct have a pool?
No, 1544 Dianne Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1544 Dianne Ct have accessible units?
No, 1544 Dianne Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Dianne Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 Dianne Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1544 Dianne Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1544 Dianne Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

