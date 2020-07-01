Apartment List
136 Apartments for rent in Gresham Park, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gresham Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 04:25pm
1 Unit Available
Gresham Park
1674 Bouldercliff Court South East
1674 Bouldercliff Court Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Gorgeous top to bottom renovation minutes away from Hot East Atlanta. Split level floorplan. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Open Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in dining area.

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Gresham Park
2884 Meadowview Drive
2884 Meadowview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Cozy all brick ranch home is located just minutes away from Gresham Park.
Results within 1 mile of Gresham Park
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
8 Units Available
East Atlanta
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1146 sqft
Located near the Botanical Gardens, Atlanta Aquarium and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luxurious interiors with French doors, hardwood floors and open floor plans. In-home washers and dryers provided. Contemporary finishes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
East Atlanta
1366 Smith St SE
1366 Smith Street Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
1366 Smith St - Property Id: 296265 Charming Cottage in East Atlanta! It is close to restaurants, shops, East Atlanta Village, and Edgewood Shopping Center.

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1240 Morton Trace SE Unit 107
1240 Morton Trce SE, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! GATED! POOL! - Location! Location! Move In Ready Updated Eastland Gates Townhome in Gated Atlanta Community! Home features 2 Stories, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master on main, hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1296 Diamond Ave SE
1296 Diamond Avenue Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1418 sqft
Beautiful house in Atlanta! - Charming ranch style completely renovated inside & out. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Elegant up to date kitchen with granite counter tops and white cabinets, large laundry room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Parker
2106 Second Avenue
2106 2nd Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Rental ready for move-in! Spacious traditional brick ranch with 3 original bedrooms and 1 hall bath, plus enclosed carport addition offering bedroom and bath. Hardwood floors with tile in kitchen, baths and 4th bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
East Atlanta
1410 Eastland Road SE
1410 Eastland Road Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2600 sqft
Craftsman style home in Atlanta! Modern open floorplan, huge great room with coffered ceilings, custom trim, wide hardwood floors on main, gas fireplace, custom kitchen with granite countertops, tall maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances,
Results within 5 miles of Gresham Park
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
54 Units Available
Grant Park
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
20 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,125
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1194 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
25 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,585
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
4 Units Available
East Atlanta
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1185 sqft
Wonderful community with gardens, outdoor swimming pool and extravagant common areas. Apartments have in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Quick access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
31 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,190
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
20 Units Available
Grant Park
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
Grant Park
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,354
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,574
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
53 Units Available
Midtown
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1279 sqft
Modern 1- to 2-bedroom apartments near Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Also close to MARTA Station and I-85. Each apartment includes a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
36 Units Available
Summerhill
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,073
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1286 sqft
Downtown Atlanta living near Capitol and major highways. 1-3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground and gym. Business center and conference room round out common areas.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
12 Units Available
Panthersville
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$837
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
17 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,563
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1188 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Little Five Points and Old Fourth Ward. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has saltwater pool with sundeck and lounge chairs.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
$
17 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
12 Units Available
Inman Park
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,635
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
45 Units Available
Summerhill
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,209
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
21 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1138 sqft
Living in this community means free cable, high-speed internet and amenities ranging from yoga and a gym to a basketball court and grilling area. Located adjacent to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
18 Units Available
Midtown
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,309
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1331 sqft
Brand new apartments in Midtown Atlanta near the Downtown Connector. Custom cabinetry, designer floors and stainless steel appliances. Media room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to Georgia Tech.
City Guide for Gresham Park, GA

"Oh, Atlanta / I hear you calling / I'm coming back to you one fine day" - Alison Krauss

Gresham Park may not be actually inside of Atlanta (sorry, Alison), but it is a city just outside Atlanta, Georgia, with a population of around 7,432. That might sound like a small town but, in fact, it's actually a suburb of Atlanta, meaning it has a real big-city kind of feel to it. You'll find lots of small subdivisions here, alongside high-rise apartment complexes and smaller apartment buildings. There are quite a few rental properties so you shouldn't have much trouble finding apartments for rent in this town, whether you're moving close to I-20 and East Atlanta or further out in the town near The Perimeter Highway. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gresham Park, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gresham Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

