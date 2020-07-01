136 Apartments for rent in Gresham Park, GA with hardwood floors

"Oh, Atlanta / I hear you calling / I'm coming back to you one fine day" - Alison Krauss

Gresham Park may not be actually inside of Atlanta (sorry, Alison), but it is a city just outside Atlanta, Georgia, with a population of around 7,432. That might sound like a small town but, in fact, it's actually a suburb of Atlanta, meaning it has a real big-city kind of feel to it. You'll find lots of small subdivisions here, alongside high-rise apartment complexes and smaller apartment buildings. There are quite a few rental properties so you shouldn't have much trouble finding apartments for rent in this town, whether you're moving close to I-20 and East Atlanta or further out in the town near The Perimeter Highway.