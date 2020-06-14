336 Apartments for rent in Gresham Park, GA with garage
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 37
1 of 34
1 of 34
1 of 19
1 of 40
1 of 17
1 of 29
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 49
1 of 45
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 59
1 of 34
1 of 29
1 of 46
1 of 2
1 of 34
"Oh, Atlanta / I hear you calling / I'm coming back to you one fine day" - Alison Krauss
Gresham Park may not be actually inside of Atlanta (sorry, Alison), but it is a city just outside Atlanta, Georgia, with a population of around 7,432. That might sound like a small town but, in fact, it's actually a suburb of Atlanta, meaning it has a real big-city kind of feel to it. You'll find lots of small subdivisions here, alongside high-rise apartment complexes and smaller apartment buildings. There are quite a few rental properties so you shouldn't have much trouble finding apartments for rent in this town, whether you're moving close to I-20 and East Atlanta or further out in the town near The Perimeter Highway. See more
Gresham Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.