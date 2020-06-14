Apartment List
336 Apartments for rent in Gresham Park, GA with garage

Gresham Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2860 Gresham Rd SE
2860 Gresham Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
2860 Gresham Rd SE Available 06/21/20 East Atlanta/Gresham Park Ranch - Charming 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath home on a large lot. Features updated kitchen and bathrooms, new paint, carpet, plumbing, and stainless-steel appliances. Nice size yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
1634 Charleston Walk SE
1634 Charleston Walk Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Fantastic home in an excellent location, minutes to downtown, East Atlanta Village, Oakhurst, Kirkwood, Edgewood Shopping District, and Grant Park/Zoo. Also an easy commute to Emory/CDC, Agnes Scott, and Downtown Decatur.
Results within 1 mile of Gresham Park

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1240 Morton Trace SE Unit 107
1240 Morton Trce SE, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! GATED! POOL! - Location! Location! Move In Ready Updated Eastland Gates Townhome in Gated Atlanta Community! Home features 2 Stories, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master on main, hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE
3243 Sugar Creek Falls Trace Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE Available 07/11/20 Great neighborhood and home - OPEN HOUSE (Shauna) TBD Plan ahead! Tenant moving out July 1, 2020 so will be available for move in by July 11, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2118 Gorman Grove SE
2118 Gorman Grv SE, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1201 sqft
Beautiful two-story townhome in gated East Atlanta's Eastland Gates community! Open floor plan, hardwoods, kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Living room complete with fireplace and built in bookcase / storage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1404 Attwater Drive
1404 Attwater Dr, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1846 sqft
Spectacular and Like New! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in East Atlanta! Perfect intown home that is gated and secure. Wonderful amenities including a sparkling pool and comfy cabana.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2126 Gorman Grv Se
2126 Gorman Grv SE, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
846 sqft
2 story end-unit in gated community w/ attached garage and pool. 9 ft ceilings, hardwoods, crown moulding, newer carpet in master, granite counters, SS appliances, fireplace w/ built-ins and balcony. Each bedroom has a private bath.
Results within 5 miles of Gresham Park
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgewood
43 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,249
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
31 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,355
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
SoNo
11 Units Available
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Old Fourth Ward
29 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Avondale Estates
27 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Inman Park
15 Units Available
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,374
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Peachtree Center
48 Units Available
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,402
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1377 sqft
The Office is a community located in downtown Atlanta, GA. This development's one- and two-bedroom units feature 9-17' ceilings, exposed ducts and concrete, granite countertops, and custom kitchen islands in every unit.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oakland
42 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Druid Hills
13 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Old Fourth Ward
24 Units Available
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,428
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1188 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Little Five Points and Old Fourth Ward. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has saltwater pool with sundeck and lounge chairs.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Grant Park
57 Units Available
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old Fourth Ward
19 Units Available
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,180
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1194 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Reynoldstown
43 Units Available
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,345
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1247 sqft
At Alta Dairies, we know greatness when we see it. That’s why we took a beautiful vintage dairy plant built in 1945 and turned it into a multipurpose community in the heart of Atlanta, GA.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Fourth Ward
20 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,540
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Old Fourth Ward
44 Units Available
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,413
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
1193 sqft
Hit the BeltLine Eastside Trail or the Freedom Park Trail for a quick bike ride and then relax in your contemporary apartment, which features hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
City Guide for Gresham Park, GA

"Oh, Atlanta / I hear you calling / I'm coming back to you one fine day" - Alison Krauss

Gresham Park may not be actually inside of Atlanta (sorry, Alison), but it is a city just outside Atlanta, Georgia, with a population of around 7,432. That might sound like a small town but, in fact, it's actually a suburb of Atlanta, meaning it has a real big-city kind of feel to it. You'll find lots of small subdivisions here, alongside high-rise apartment complexes and smaller apartment buildings. There are quite a few rental properties so you shouldn't have much trouble finding apartments for rent in this town, whether you're moving close to I-20 and East Atlanta or further out in the town near The Perimeter Highway. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gresham Park, GA

Gresham Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

