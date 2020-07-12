211 Apartments for rent in Gresham Park, GA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Gresham Park
2301 Charleston Pointe SE
2301 Charleston Pointe Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1604 sqft
This Charming 2-Story home is nestled in the beautiful neighborhood of Charleston Pointe! Minutes from EAST ATLANTA VILLAGE, GRESHAM PARK & DOWNTOWN, this home is the perfect location!! This home features 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, 1-CAR GARAGE,

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gresham Park
2860 Gresham Rd SE
2860 Gresham Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
East Atlanta/Gresham Park Ranch - Charming 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath home on a large lot. Features updated kitchen and bathrooms, new paint, carpet, plumbing, and stainless-steel appliances. Nice size yard. One car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Gresham Park
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,196
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
447 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
7 Units Available
East Atlanta
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1146 sqft
Located near the Botanical Gardens, Atlanta Aquarium and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luxurious interiors with French doors, hardwood floors and open floor plans. In-home washers and dryers provided. Contemporary finishes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1240 Morton Trace SE Unit 107
1240 Morton Trce SE, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! GATED! POOL! - Location! Location! Move In Ready Updated Eastland Gates Townhome in Gated Atlanta Community! Home features 2 Stories, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master on main, hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE
3243 Sugar Creek Falls Trace Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
Great neighborhood and home - OPEN HOUSE (Shauna) TBD Plan ahead! Tenant moving out July 1, 2020 so will be available for move in by July 11, 2020. Park in your garage and walk into this single floor home with large back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Panthersville
2281 Tarian Drive
2281 Tarian Drive, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1732 sqft
A Charming 1 1/2 Story, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath Home. A Wonderful Home for Entertaining! Nice Interior Finishes, Paint Colors, flooring. Formal Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, White Cabinets, and Solid Surface Counters.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Parker
2352 Scotty Circle
2352 Scotty Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1010 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2118 Gorman Grove SE
2118 Gorman Grv SE, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1201 sqft
Beautiful two-story townhome in gated East Atlanta's Eastland Gates community! Open floor plan, hardwoods, kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Living room complete with fireplace and built in bookcase / storage.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Attwater Drive
1404 Attwater Dr, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1846 sqft
Spectacular and Like New! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in East Atlanta! Perfect intown home that is gated and secure. Wonderful amenities including a sparkling pool and comfy cabana.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Panthersville
2702 Norma Circle
2702 Norma Circle, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1358 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Atlanta
1410 Eastland Road SE
1410 Eastland Road Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2600 sqft
Craftsman style home in Atlanta! Modern open floorplan, huge great room with coffered ceilings, custom trim, wide hardwood floors on main, gas fireplace, custom kitchen with granite countertops, tall maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Panthersville
2628 Sherlock Drive
2628 Sherlock Drive, Panthersville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Classic 4 sided brick split level home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen with ceramic tile floors, gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator, large living room, hardwood flooring, split bedroom plan, family room with walk out to patio, freshly
Results within 5 miles of Gresham Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
38 Units Available
Edgewood
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Grant Park
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Grant Park
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,270
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
54 Units Available
Midtown
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1279 sqft
Modern 1- to 2-bedroom apartments near Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Also close to MARTA Station and I-85. Each apartment includes a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Summerhill
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1286 sqft
Downtown Atlanta living near Capitol and major highways. 1-3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground and gym. Business center and conference room round out common areas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
SoNo
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
160 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,050
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1194 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
City Guide for Gresham Park, GA

"Oh, Atlanta / I hear you calling / I'm coming back to you one fine day" - Alison Krauss

Gresham Park may not be actually inside of Atlanta (sorry, Alison), but it is a city just outside Atlanta, Georgia, with a population of around 7,432. That might sound like a small town but, in fact, it's actually a suburb of Atlanta, meaning it has a real big-city kind of feel to it. You'll find lots of small subdivisions here, alongside high-rise apartment complexes and smaller apartment buildings. There are quite a few rental properties so you shouldn't have much trouble finding apartments for rent in this town, whether you're moving close to I-20 and East Atlanta or further out in the town near The Perimeter Highway. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gresham Park, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gresham Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

