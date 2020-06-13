143 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gresham Park, GA
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 2
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 37
1 of 35
1 of 11
1 of 60
1 of 9
1 of 45
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 30
"Oh, Atlanta / I hear you calling / I'm coming back to you one fine day" - Alison Krauss
Gresham Park may not be actually inside of Atlanta (sorry, Alison), but it is a city just outside Atlanta, Georgia, with a population of around 7,432. That might sound like a small town but, in fact, it's actually a suburb of Atlanta, meaning it has a real big-city kind of feel to it. You'll find lots of small subdivisions here, alongside high-rise apartment complexes and smaller apartment buildings. There are quite a few rental properties so you shouldn't have much trouble finding apartments for rent in this town, whether you're moving close to I-20 and East Atlanta or further out in the town near The Perimeter Highway. See more
Finding an apartment in Gresham Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.