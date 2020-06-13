Apartment List
143 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gresham Park, GA

Finding an apartment in Gresham Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2606 Foxhall Way SE
2606 Foxhall Way, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
For rent Learn more on website Path Home GA Rent or rent to own - email for quicker reply or text 404) 692-1351 Newer subdivisions down the street - Boulder Walk, Eastside Walk Master bathroom Breed and size restrictions apply, pet fee and pet rent
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
East Atlanta
16 Units Available
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1146 sqft
Located near the Botanical Gardens, Atlanta Aquarium and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luxurious interiors with French doors, hardwood floors and open floor plans. In-home washers and dryers provided. Contemporary finishes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
411 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1296 Diamond Ave SE
1296 Diamond Avenue Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1418 sqft
Beautiful house in Atlanta! - Charming ranch style completely renovated inside & out. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Elegant up to date kitchen with granite counter tops and white cabinets, large laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Atlanta
2 Units Available
1378 Custer Avenue
1378 Custer Avenue Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1378 Custer Avenue in DeKalb County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Atlanta
1 Unit Available
1366 Smith St SE
1366 Smith Street Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1366 Smith St - Property Id: 296265 Charming Cottage in East Atlanta! It is close to restaurants, shops, East Atlanta Village, and Edgewood Shopping Center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE
3243 Sugar Creek Falls Trace Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE Available 07/11/20 Great neighborhood and home - OPEN HOUSE (Shauna) TBD Plan ahead! Tenant moving out July 1, 2020 so will be available for move in by July 11, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Parker
1 Unit Available
1660 Valencia Road
1660 Valencia Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1571 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1947 Boulder Ridge Parkway
1947 Boulder Ridge Parkway, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2256 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1324 Gates Circle Southeast
1324 Gates Circle, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1867 sqft
Located in a gated community, this modern town home, is much like a detached home as the units are only connected by a storage shed. The home features tall ceilings in the great room. Great location with easy access to I-285 and I-20.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2379 Oakridge Court
2379 Oakridge Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Attwater Drive
1404 Attwater Dr, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1846 sqft
Spectacular and Like New! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in East Atlanta! Perfect intown home that is gated and secure. Wonderful amenities including a sparkling pool and comfy cabana.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Virginia Highland
24 Units Available
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Poncey-Highland
13 Units Available
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,521
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1169 sqft
New, luxury community in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta, GA. Direct access to Beltline. Pet-friendly studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters and islands, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Inman Park
27 Units Available
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,480
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Oakland
43 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Avondale Estates
19 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
65 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Clairmont Heights
3 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Druid Hills
15 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Summerhill
39 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,119
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Old Fourth Ward
25 Units Available
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,428
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1188 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Little Five Points and Old Fourth Ward. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has saltwater pool with sundeck and lounge chairs.
City Guide for Gresham Park, GA

"Oh, Atlanta / I hear you calling / I'm coming back to you one fine day" - Alison Krauss

Gresham Park may not be actually inside of Atlanta (sorry, Alison), but it is a city just outside Atlanta, Georgia, with a population of around 7,432. That might sound like a small town but, in fact, it's actually a suburb of Atlanta, meaning it has a real big-city kind of feel to it. You'll find lots of small subdivisions here, alongside high-rise apartment complexes and smaller apartment buildings. There are quite a few rental properties so you shouldn't have much trouble finding apartments for rent in this town, whether you're moving close to I-20 and East Atlanta or further out in the town near The Perimeter Highway. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gresham Park, GA

Finding an apartment in Gresham Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

