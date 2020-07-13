/
pet friendly apartments
143 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gresham Park, GA
1 Unit Available
Gresham Park
1642 Cecilia Drive SE
1642 Cecilia Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
932 sqft
Adorable Cottage-Style 3 Bed/1 Bath in Convenient Atlanta Location! - METES AND BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: Rent ready and waiting! Home offers charming exterior, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods throughout and more! Call to
30 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,196
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
447 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
7 Units Available
East Atlanta
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1146 sqft
Located near the Botanical Gardens, Atlanta Aquarium and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luxurious interiors with French doors, hardwood floors and open floor plans. In-home washers and dryers provided. Contemporary finishes.
1 Unit Available
East Atlanta
1366 Smith St SE
1366 Smith Street Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
1366 Smith St - Property Id: 296265 Charming Cottage in East Atlanta! It is close to restaurants, shops, East Atlanta Village, and Edgewood Shopping Center.
3 Units Available
East Atlanta
1378 Custer Avenue
1378 Custer Avenue Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1378 Custer Avenue in DeKalb County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE
3243 Sugar Creek Falls Trace Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
Great neighborhood and home - OPEN HOUSE (Shauna) TBD Plan ahead! Tenant moving out July 1, 2020 so will be available for move in by July 11, 2020. Park in your garage and walk into this single floor home with large back yard.
1 Unit Available
1296 Diamond Ave SE
1296 Diamond Avenue Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1418 sqft
Beautiful house in Atlanta! - Charming ranch style completely renovated inside & out. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Elegant up to date kitchen with granite counter tops and white cabinets, large laundry room.
1 Unit Available
East Atlanta
1625 Cecile Ave
1625 Cecile Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1244 sqft
Beautifully Updated East Atlanta Bungalow! Curb Appeal and Convenience meet at this bright and airy home. Gorgeous Bamboo Flooring welcomes you into a sun-soaked Family Room with high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
1404 Attwater Drive
1404 Attwater Dr, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1846 sqft
Spectacular and Like New! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in East Atlanta! Perfect intown home that is gated and secure. Wonderful amenities including a sparkling pool and comfy cabana.
14 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
172 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
96 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
31 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
53 Units Available
Midtown
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1279 sqft
Modern 1- to 2-bedroom apartments near Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Also close to MARTA Station and I-85. Each apartment includes a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
40 Units Available
Oakland
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,329
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
84 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
18 Units Available
Grant Park
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
18 Units Available
Grant Park
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,270
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
17 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
29 Units Available
Summerhill
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1286 sqft
Downtown Atlanta living near Capitol and major highways. 1-3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground and gym. Business center and conference room round out common areas.
12 Units Available
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
11 Units Available
SoNo
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.