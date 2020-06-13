Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

187 Apartments for rent in Gresham Park, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...

Last updated June 13
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2695 Rockdale Drive
2695 Rockdale Drive, Gresham Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,480
1624 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 4BR 2.

Last updated June 12
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2606 Foxhall Way SE
2606 Foxhall Way, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
For rent Learn more on website Path Home GA Rent or rent to own - email for quicker reply or text 404) 692-1351 Newer subdivisions down the street - Boulder Walk, Eastside Walk Master bathroom Pets welcome! Breed and size restrictions apply, pet

Last updated June 13
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2884 Meadowview Drive
2884 Meadowview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Cozy all brick ranch home is located just minutes away from Gresham Park.

Last updated June 13
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
1634 Charleston Walk SE
1634 Charleston Walk Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Fantastic home in an excellent location, minutes to downtown, East Atlanta Village, Oakhurst, Kirkwood, Edgewood Shopping District, and Grant Park/Zoo. Also an easy commute to Emory/CDC, Agnes Scott, and Downtown Decatur.
Last updated June 13
$
40 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
Last updated June 13
$
East Atlanta
16 Units Available
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1146 sqft
Located near the Botanical Gardens, Atlanta Aquarium and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luxurious interiors with French doors, hardwood floors and open floor plans. In-home washers and dryers provided. Contemporary finishes.
Last updated June 13
$
411 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2118 Gorman Grove SE
2118 Gorman Grv SE, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1201 sqft
Beautiful two-story townhome in gated East Atlanta's Eastland Gates community! Open floor plan, hardwoods, kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Living room complete with fireplace and built in bookcase / storage.

Last updated June 13
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2379 Oakridge Court
2379 Oakridge Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 12
East Atlanta
1 Unit Available
1366 Smith St SE
1366 Smith Street Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1366 Smith St - Property Id: 296265 Charming Cottage in East Atlanta! It is close to restaurants, shops, East Atlanta Village, and Edgewood Shopping Center.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1240 Morton Trace SE Unit 107
1240 Morton Trce SE, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! GATED! POOL! - Location! Location! Move In Ready Updated Eastland Gates Townhome in Gated Atlanta Community! Home features 2 Stories, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master on main, hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1404 Attwater Drive
1404 Attwater Dr, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1846 sqft
Spectacular and Like New! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in East Atlanta! Perfect intown home that is gated and secure. Wonderful amenities including a sparkling pool and comfy cabana.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2126 Gorman Grv Se
2126 Gorman Grv SE, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
846 sqft
2 story end-unit in gated community w/ attached garage and pool. 9 ft ceilings, hardwoods, crown moulding, newer carpet in master, granite counters, SS appliances, fireplace w/ built-ins and balcony. Each bedroom has a private bath.

Last updated June 13
East Atlanta
1 Unit Available
1410 Eastland Road SE
1410 Eastland Road Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2600 sqft
Craftsman style home in Atlanta! Modern open floorplan, huge great room with coffered ceilings, custom trim, wide hardwood floors on main, gas fireplace, custom kitchen with granite countertops, tall maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances,

Last updated March 23
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2401 Mills Bend
2401 Mills Bend, Panthersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1456 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Do not miss this beautiful two-story 3BR 2.5BA home located in Decatur. You will love the spacious floor plan and updated interior finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Gresham Park
Last updated June 13
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Last updated June 13
$
Old Fourth Ward
19 Units Available
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Last updated June 13
$
Old Fourth Ward
22 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,401
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Last updated June 13
$
Old Fourth Ward
28 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 13
Virginia Highland
23 Units Available
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
Last updated June 13
Reynoldstown
87 Units Available
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule your self-guided tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Last updated June 13
$
Sweet Auburn
38 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,173
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated June 13
Edgewood
45 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,244
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gresham Park, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gresham Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

